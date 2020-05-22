Kinder’s Fawcett to join LSU recruitment staff

Sometimes opportunities come knocking, and you can’t say no.

That’s what happened to Kinder’s Hayes Fawcett, 19, when he was recently invited to join the athletic recruiting team at LSU as a student by LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

Fawcett, who loves sports, received the invite because of his hobby.

At 14, he began editing photos for national recruits. Thus his rainbow of editing photos brought him a pot of gold - a chance to attend his favorite college - LSU.

He has posted his work to his Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/recruit247) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3) accounts. Fawcett uses social media to display the nation’s top college football recruits.

Sometimes his tools put that player in the uniform of the school they have decided to play football for while at other times his tools display the number of offers these student athletes are considering.

And with the knowledge of their college selections, Fawcett has had to keep many secrets.

He also has developed some serious contacts and manages to keep in touch with a few of them.

Some of the biggest names he has displayed on his accounts include Odell Beckman Jr., a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns; Trevor Lawrence, a quarterback for the Clemson Tigers who was considered one of the best quarterback prospects of all time; Chase Young, defensive end for the Washington Redskins. who played college football at Ohio State University; and Travis Etienne, a running back for the Clemson Tigers who played for Jennings High School.

Hayes said the funny thing about his hobby is that some of the first guys he worked with are now entering the NFL and were drafted in the first round this year.

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” he said.

His love of the sport and his hobby is opening doors to a future he dreamed about and wanted to do for a long time.

When he picked up his phone and heard Coach Orgeron say hello, Fawcett said it was “wow.”

On the call, Fawcett said he was star-struck and barely could get any words out.

“I was just saying ‘yes sir’ and stuff like that.”

Fawcett said Coach Orgeron was really nice as he sealed the deal and invited him to join his recruiting staff as a student. Another plus is that it will be a paid job.

He said Coach Orgeron invited him and his parents to visit campus when the COVID-19 issues were lifted to learn more about what he will be doing.

He’s not sure of his exact job duties yet, but he will be working in the recruiting department at LSU. The only thing he knows for sure is that he could not pass up this opportunity. He said recruiting guidelines permitted him and Coach Orgeron from discussing a lot of things, but he will be looking forward to visiting the campus and learning how he can be beneficial to the school he had always hoped to attend.

Fawcett said he spoke with his parents about the possibilities at LSU.

“My parents were very supportive. They want me to do what I want to do.”

Before the LSU offer, he was going to continue his athletic career by walking onto the football team at Northwestern State in Natchitoches to play quarterback. As a Yellow Jacket, Fawcett played football for Kinder High as a quarterback and worked as a catcher on the baseball team. Last year, the Jackets baseball team won the state championship.

Besides being a great athlete, he is a good academic student. His GPA (grade point average) is 4.0, and he has an ACT score of 24. He said he will be graduating in the top five among his classmates next month.

At Northwestern, his tuition, housing, etc. was paid. He knows he qualifies for TOPS and will see what other financial aid he receives for LSU.

“It couldn’t have happened to a better, more deserving person,” Melody Lafleur said, Kinder High’s principal. “He’s very respectful and a hard worker. He makes us proud of him. I know he will do great things.”

His football coach and athletic director at Kinder High, Bret Fuselier described Fawcett as a great kid; one of those program kids who worked hard his four years. He said Fawcett had a great senior year as Kinder’s quarterback and was hoping for a great baseball season before the COVID-19 ended all sports’ seasons.

Fuselier said last year, Fawcett had a thumb injury but was able to return in time for the baseball playoffs and help his team win a state championship title. He said Fawcett was hoping to have a better season this year. “It’s a shame how things came to be.”

In regards to Fawcett’s hobby, Fuselier said, “This is a great opportunity for him.”

He explained it shows how social media plays a part in our lives.

“Opportunities like these don’t come often.”

Fuselier said Fawcett is going to be on the number one national college football team. He’s going to make contacts that will assist him for the rest of his life. He also added acquiring a degree from a college like LSU is a plus.

“The sky’s the limit for him.”

Fawcett is the son of Brett and Jenny Fawcett of Kinder. He is the second oldest of the couple’s five boys. His maternal grandparents are Ronnie and Kay Sonnier of Kinder. His paternal grandparents are Ike and Marie Fawcett, also of Kinder.