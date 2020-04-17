CHS’ Garrett inks with Mississippi College

After decommitting from the University of Tennessee just before national signing day in early February, Crowley High standout Marquis Garrett has finally found a landing spot.

The senior quarterback recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his football career at Mississippi College in Clinton, MS.

The Choctaws, who compete in NCAA Division II, are members of the Gulf South Conference and went 5-5 on the season in 2019.

They are joined in league play by Valdosta State, last year’s No. 1-ranked team in Division II, as well as West Florida, who defeated Valdosta State in the playoffs and went on to claim the national championship.

The 9-team conference also includes North Greenville, Florida Tech, Shorter, West Georgia, West Alabama and Delta State.

Garrett, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound three-sport athlete, started for three years at quarterback for the Gents. During his senior season, he threw for 1,340 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Garrett threw for 1,810 yards and 26 touchdowns his junior year and 1,567 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Garrett joins a 21-member recruiting class that includes former district foe Montaze Sam of Northwest, who is also a quarterback.