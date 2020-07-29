Article Image Alt Text

UL Women’s Tennis has placed eight student-athletes on the ITA Scholar-Athlete All-Academic Team and the program earned recognition as an ITA Scholar-Athlete All-Academic Team.

UL Lafayette Women’s Tennis earns ITA Academic honors

Wed, 07/29/2020 - 3:38pm
LAFAYETTE

Louisiana Women’s Tennis has placed eight student-athletes on the ITA Scholar-Athlete All-Academic Team and the program earned recognition as an ITA Scholar-Athlete All-Academic Team, the ITA website announced on Monday.
Out of the eight scholar-athletes, five will still be on the next year’s roster and they are: AK Harvey, Clara Mantaux, Dana Radovanovic, Lucie Raquin and Angel Santiago.
To be named an ITA Scholar Athlete, the athlete must have a GPA of at least a 3.5 and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team GPA of 3.2 or higher and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the academic year.
The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the spring semester with a 3.792 cumulative GPA, which was the highest in program history.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020