SEC Network to air tribute to 2019 champions

"One for the Ages", a one-hour behind-the-scenes cinematic look into LSU's remarkable national championship football season, will air at 6:30 p.m. today on the SEC Network and on ESPN's digital platform, the network announced.

Produced by Jim Jorden Productions, "One for the Ages" will take fans inside LSU's dominant 15-0 season with never seen before footage and interviews with national coach of the year Ed Orgeron and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

The 60-minute recap of LSU's season features game-by-game highlights, post-game interviews, and will bring fans onto the sidelines and into the locker room for rarely seen video of the Tigers.

LSU, behind its record-setting offense, steamrolled through the regular-season, going 8-0 in Southeastern Conference play and winning six of its eight league games by double-figures. The Tigers captured the SEC Championship with another double-digit victory, a 37-10 win over fourth-ranked Georgia in Atlanta.

The Tigers set numerous College Football Playoff records in their 63-28 win over fourth-ranked Oklahoma and then captured the school's fourth national championship and completed the most dominant season in college football history with a 42-25 win over second-ranked Clemson in New Orleans.

In all, LSU beat seven teams ranked in the Top 10 in 2019, the most in one season in the history of college football, while setting SEC records for total points (726), points per game (48.4), total yards (8,526), passing yards (6,024) and passing touchdowns (61).

LSU's "One for the Ages" season featured Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, along with record-setting receivers in All-America and Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase and NFL first round draft pick Justin Jefferson along with first round NFL Draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

LSU Coaches

caravan goes virtual

Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) and LSU Athletics announced that the popular touring event featuring LSU football coaches is shifting to a virtual format. The virtual event will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m., and will be live streamed to TAF’s Facebook page.

This year’s TAF Coaches Caravan will feature 2019 National Coach of the Year Ed Orgeron. Other guests include director of athletics Scott Woodward, senior associate AD for health and wellness Shelly Mullenix, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, and running backs coach Kevin Faulk.

Event goers will hear from the coaches and special guests in the hour-long virtual event moderated by former Tiger and host of the 104.5 ESPN Radio show Hangin’ with Hester, Jacob Hester.

The Facebook live stream is free and open to all Tiger fans. To find TAF on Facebook, visit facebook.com/lsutaf. For more information or questions, email info@lsutaf.org.