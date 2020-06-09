Ragin Cajuns season tickets on sale now for upcoming football season

The wait is over for Louisiana Football fans who are looking to lock up their seats for the upcoming football campaign as 2020 season tickets are now on sale to the general public.

Led by third-year head coach and 2019 Sun Belt Coach of the Year Billy Napier, the Ragin’ Cajuns will play the first of their six-game home slate on Saturday, Sept. 5 against in-state foe McNeese State. Of the six teams that will come through Cajun Field in 2020, three made postseason appearances in 2019.

Ragin’ Cajuns fans can purchase season tickets for as low as $110 (general admission seating). Visit RaginCajuns.com/Tickets to begin the ordering process or click here to learn more about ticket options at Cajun Field.

The popular Recent Grads ($55) package returns for a second season at Cajun Field. Recent graduates of the University who have graduated within the past five years are eligible for the Recent Grads package.

The most popular ticket package available to Ragin’ Cajuns fans, the Family 5-Pack, is available for just $405, giving groups of five fans seats at Cajun Field for under $100 per person.

Should disruptions or modifications to the 2020 season occur due to the coronavirus, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate plans to fans and season ticket holders regarding accommodations for pre-purchased tickets.

More information can be obtained by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome, (337) 265-2170.