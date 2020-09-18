No. 19 Louisiana travels to Georgia State for Sun Belt opener

No. 19 Louisiana Football looks to carry the momentum from its historic season-opening victory at No. 23 Iowa State when it clashes with Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. (CST) on ESPN2 in Atlanta.

Following the 31-14 victory over the Cyclones on Sept. 12, the Ragin' Cajuns picked up their first national rankings in the modern era by being voted No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.

Louisiana is 3-0 all-time against Georgia State and won the last matchup between the two programs, 36-22, at Cajun Field on Nov. 10, 2018.

Who: No. 19/21 Louisiana (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State (0-0, 0-0 Sun Belt)

Where: Center Parc Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19 – 11 a.m. (CST)

Watch: ESPN2

On the Call: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (color), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Listen: ESPN1420

On the Call: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Gerald Broussard (color), Cody Junot (sideline)

All-Time Series: 3-0

Last Meeting: W, 36-22 (11/10/2018)

Game Notes:

IT'S BEEN A LONG TIME

• Louisiana will take on Georgia State in Atlanta for the first time since No. 7, 2015, a game which the Ragin' Cajuns won, 23-21.

RANKED AGAIN!

• Following Louisiana's 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State, the program earned its first national rankings in the modern era after being voted No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.

REWRITE THE RECORD BOOK

• The victory in Ames marked the team's first-ever road win over a top-25 opponent and the team's second-ever win against a top-25 team, the first a 29-22 victory in Lafayette over No. 25 Texas A&M on Sept. 14, 1996.

SUN BELT STARS

• After stellar performances, Ferrod Gardner was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week and Chris Smith was named the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week.

CAJUNS LOVE THE LONG BALL

• In the team's historic win over Iowa State, Levi Lewis went 13-for-21 for 154 and one touchdown, a 78-yard strike to Peter LeBlanc.

• The touchdown pass was the longest completion of his career.

• Additionally, it was the longest completed pass by a Ragin' Cajuns since 2013.

FREE FERROD

• Gardner was named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week, making him just the second Ragin' Cajuns to earn the honor and the first since Tyrell Fenroy was named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week in 2008.

HOUSE CALL!

• Smith put his speed on display at Iowa State, returning three kickoffs for 137 yards, including a 95- yard touchdown return in the second quarter.

• The return score was the first of his career and the team's first kickoff return touchdown since Raymond Calais did so twice against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 2, 2017.

HOUSE CALL! (2X)

• Louisiana's primary punt returner, Garror returned three punts for 89 yards against Iowa State, including an 83-yard touchdown return.

• His return touchdown was the first since Montrel Carter against Georgia State on Nov. 7, 2015.

• It was also the 10th Louisiana punt return for a touchdown in the last 20 years.