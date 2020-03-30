LSUE lands league-high six on All-LCCAC squad

LSU Eunice placed a conference best six players on the All-LCCAC squad including the top two individual honors, it was announced this week. The All-LCCAC team is voted on by the four conference head coaches.

Freshman Jonathan Cisse was awarded co-Player of the Year while Byron Starks earned Coach of the Year billing to headline the LSUE award recipients. Cisse was joined by Tyrone Hugue on the first-team, while Jevon Berry and Mamady Djikine grabbed second-team honors. Semaj Matthews is on the Honorable Mention list, while Michael Smith lands on the All-Defensive Team.

Cisse split the Player of the Year honors with SU-Shreveport’s Latreavin Black. The freshman led LSUE with 15.4 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per night. Cisse strengthened his production in LCCAC play, averaging 16.6 points per night in conference action including five 20-plus point performances.

Tyone Hugue made arguably the biggest leap of any Bengal during LCCAC play. The sophomore swingman averaged 12.5 points in LCCAC play while averaging 9.7 on the season. The versatile Texas import also tallied two double-doubles this season.

Jevon Berry and Mamady Djikine were both dependable frontcourt regulars for the Bengals. Berry finished third on the team in scoring (12.0) and third in rebounds (6.0) while Djikine paced the Bengals in boards (6.6) and was second in points (12.3).

Semaj Matthews enjoyed a strong play in LCCAC games, including an 11-point, 11 rebound outing at Delgado to close out the regular season. Michael Smith became LSUE’s first two-year starter as the Comeaux product again provided a lock-down defensive presence, while leading the Bengals in three-point FG percentage (35.9%).

Byron Starks earned the league’s top honor after guiding the Bengals to their first LCCAC regular season title in just the second year of the program’s existence. LSUE dominated the LCCAC, going 8-1 with an average margin of victory of 19 points. The Bengals grabbed their first ever 20-win campaign while going an impressive 14-1 inside the HPRE Center.