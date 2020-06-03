LSUE’s Stevens to play in Mississippi Collegiate League

Former Notre Dame baseball standout Thomas Stevens was just hitting his stride for the LSUE Bengals when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Stevens, a 6-foot, 204-pound first baseman and outfielder, was an everyday starter for the top-ranked Bengals and was on a tear at the plate, hitting for a .409 clip with five doubles, one triple, one home run and 14 RBI.

“I had a pretty good fall and then when the spring came around, I started hitting and kind of got into a grove,” said the speedy Stevens, who swiped 19 bases in 20 attempts. “I’ve always been a guy that’s been aggressive on the base paths and it was almost like, if I didn’t get a double, I could turn it into a double at will. That was a big confidence booster to be able to steal that many bases against college catchers and pitchers.”

Steven’s offensive numbers are even more impressive considering he tweaked a hamstring and missed a handful of games during the season.

He had five multiple-hit games during the Bengals 21-game winning streak and his best outing was against Paris Junior College in early February when he went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

Stevens played a big role in the Bengals’ final game as well, when they rallied for an 8-2 victory over Centenary College.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh with multiple starters out, Steven came in off the bench and beat out a bunt single to start the frame. He then stole second and third base before scoring to knot the score at 2-2.

He drew a walk in the eighth frame and also scored during a five-run outburst.

That March 11 victory, however, was the final game of the season for the Bengals.

Although losing the season was disheartening, Stevens, as well a many others on the team, had the summer to look forward to.

Or so they thought.

Stevens was scheduled to play in a collegiate league in Upstate New York this summer, but once again, hopes were dashed when that league canceled.

“When the Cape Cod League canceled, I figured our league would cancel because the virus was so much worse in New York,” said Stevens.

All was not lost, however.

The Mississippi Collegiate League expanded into Baton Rouge which will be Steven’s new summer home.

The Baton Rouge contingent was spearheaded by former MLB players Chris Snopek and Ryan Theriot and there is expected to be four teams in Mississippi and four in Baton Rouge.

“This is a little popup league and once the original league that I was playing in got canceled, I figured it would be good to go over there and get some reps against some good competition,” said Stevens. “With all the leagues being canceled, I wanted to take advantage of this opportunity so I got with them as soon as I could.

“Hitting in the cages and stuff like that will keep you sharp, but it’s not the same as getting game reps”

And while it’s not the Upstate New York League, the competition will definitely be fierce.

“I know they have a lot of big names on the Mississippi teams,” said Stevens. “They have been releasing those rosters on twitter and it’s exciting when you see some of those names from those prestigious Division I schools (Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss).

“I’m excited to play against guys like that, especially coming from a little small town like Crowley...you don’t get to face too many guys like that.”

The Baton Rouge teams will also be loaded with talent according to Stevens. However, rosters for those teams haven’t been released.

“I’ve seen players coming from Tulane, McNeese, BRCC (Baton Rouge Community College), LSUE...I think the competition in the whole league will be amazing. The southeast is just loaded with talent.”

With the summer league being his main focus, Stevens also has a lot to look forward to once school starts again.

And he will find himself in a unique position.

Stevens was redshirted at LSUE during his freshman season and was entering his second year of college last fall, but first season of playing.

With the pandemic cutting this season short, he gains yet another year of eligibility.

So entering the fall of 2020, Stevens will once again have four years of college baseball remaining.

“I scheduled classes two weeks ago and I’m a biology major; so I’m scheduling high level sciences and I’m starting to run out of classes,” said Stevens. “I’m a third -year college student, going to be a junior, and I’m playing my first full season of baseball next year. It’s exciting but it is different for sure.

“It’s awesome, though: I get to play baseball for four more years if I choose to do so.”