LSU pitchers earn preseason honors

LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Devin Fontenot received 2021 Preseason All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball newspaper. Hill was named to the first team, and Fontenot was voted to the second team.

Hill, a junior right-hander from Ashdown, Ark., allowed just one hit in 11.2 innings in the shortened 2020 season while recording 17 strikeouts. Opponents batted only .028 (1-for-36) against Hill during the year.

Hill made his first appearance in a game in nearly a year when he worked two relief innings versus Indiana on February 15. Hill, who was sidelined in 2019 by an elbow injury, was dominant in the outing, firing two shutout frames with no hits, one walk and three strikeouts. His fastball was consistently clocked in the upper 90s, peaking at 98 mph.

Fontenot, a senior right-hander from The Woodlands, Texas, was 1-0 in 2020 with a 0.90 ERA, four walks, 17 strikeouts and four saves in 10 innings, and he ranked No. 3 in the SEC in saves.

He recorded a win and two saves in his final three appearances of the 2020 season, working five scoreless and hitless innings in that three-game stretch with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

Fontenot will enter the 2021 season with a 9-5 record and 11 saves in 64 career appearances (five starts) for the Tigers.