LSU fans reminded to complete COVID-19 screening before arriving on campus Saturday

LSU football fans are reminded to complete a COVID-19 screening on their smart phones prior to arriving on campus for Saturday’s season opener versus Mississippi State.

As part of LSU Athletics’ commitment to safety, all ticket holders 18 years of age and older must complete the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening.

The screening may be completed on the LSU Sports Mobile app, which is now available for download. The screening process will be available in the app starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday morning. The CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening requires each fan ages 18 or older to answer four questions. Those fans not familiar with the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening questions can access them at https://www.cdc.gov/screening/index.html.

Once the questions are answered, fans will either receive an approved pass, which will be displayed in GREEN on the mobile screen “Access to CDC Facilities Approved” or a denied notification “Access to CDC Facilities Not Approved” which will be displayed in RED. Those fans with an approved notification will have access to Tiger Stadium, while those with a denied notification will not be admitted to the stadium.

If ticket holders have an issue downloading the LSU Sports Mobile app or accessing the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening, they can get assistance on site at the LSU Guest Services kiosks located outside Gate 9, Gate 20, or the southwest corner of Tiger Stadium near Gate 1. Paper forms will also be provided at the guest service kiosks.