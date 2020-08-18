LSU coach Paul Mainieri has hope for baseball in 2021

When it comes to baseball's essentials, optimism ranks right alongside leather, grass, and sunshine as the sport's most required components.

Paul Mainieri knows this more than most. To last six decades in this sport takes an exceedingly positive outlook. Even in the face of a pandemic that ended his 2020 season and makes 2021's outlook uncertain, LSU's head coach is optimistic that normalcy – or something close to it – is just around the corner.

Like the game he loves, the moment demands hope.

"We're planning on playing baseball in the spring," said Mainieri. "And that begins with having fall practice here at LSU. All of our plans are in place to do that, and until somebody tells us we're not going to do that, we're going to assume we're doing to do it as normally we would."

Before fall practice begins on September 20, LSU will undergo a six-week "ramp up" while following a strict and thorough COVID-19 protocol that mirrors what Major League Baseball has implemented with its franchises.

LSU's players reported to campus on August 9, while the first-year players arrived on August 12. Both groups spent one week prior to arrival in quarantine and will spend an additional week in quarantine before beginning two weeks of strength and conditioning. After two additional weeks of individual workouts, the team can begin fall practice.

As for what the spring could look like, Mainieri – like the rest of the world – isn't sure exactly how things will look. He can't answer questions about fans in the stands, non-conference scheduling, or any other uncertainty, because he doesn't know yet.

But he does have hope.

"In the baseball program, we're going to operate each day as though we're going to have a baseball season in the spring, it's going to start on February 19, we're going to play 56 games and at some point, hopefully, the gates will be open in the stadium and the fans will be able to come in and we'll be able to travel and do all the things that we normally do," Mainieri said.

"February 19 is pretty far off...We're talking about six months from now, right before college baseball season is supposed to start, and hopefully there'll be a lot of changes for the better in these next six months."