LSU basketball to face USF in Atlanta’s ‘Holiday Hoopsgiving’

LSU will be part of an SEC flavored event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of the 2020 Holiday Hoopsgiving set for Dec. 12.

The Tigers will meet South Florida in a day of neutral court games at the home of the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA.

Holiday Hoopsgiving has historically showcased many of the top high school basketball programs in the country for the past six years and is listed as one of the top five Thanksgiving basketball showcases in the country by USA Today.

"Our goal is to highlight the top basketball talent in the country on both the high school and college levels to show the future of basketball. We are elated to be able to bring this experience to Atlanta," says Christopher Williams, CEO/Founder of The VII Group, the creator of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, there will be a quadruple-header including Clemson vs Alabama, Mississippi State vs. Dayton, LSU vs. South Florida, and Auburn vs. Memphis. Kentucky and Georgia Tech will meet in a game on Nov. 27 in a fifth game of the event.

Three of the participating teams finished in the AP Top 25 rankings (Dayton, Kentucky, Auburn). Kentucky, Auburn, and LSU also bring a strong presence with top tier star-studded recruiting classes for 2020.

The weekends will include the high school showcase and charitable events benefiting charities and local students at various locations throughout the city.

All travel packages and game tickets will be available at a later date. Fans can stay up to date on information at http://theviigroup.net.

"We always strive to have a mission driven sporting event that's highly entertaining and competitive. I think this new slate contributes to those goals. Also State Farm Arena is a great venue that was ranked No. 1 for in-game fan experience and has been an excellent partner in creating a good event," says Williams.