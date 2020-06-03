LSU adds Southern and Grambling to future football schedules

LSU has added Southern and Grambling to its future football schedule marking the first time the Tigers will face the two historic in-state opponents, athletic director Scott Woodward announced on Monday.

LSU will host Southern on Sept. 10, 2022 in Tiger Stadium, while the Tigers will face Grambling on Sept. 9, 2023 in Tiger Stadium.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs,” Woodward said. “These dates will be days to celebrate not only football, but the state of Louisiana and all of our people. It’s time and we are all proud to be a part of it.”

Southern and Grambling are two of the nation’s most tradition-rich programs with numerous Black College Football National Championships and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) titles to its credit. Southern has claimed 11 Black College Football National Titles and 19 SWAC Championships, while Grambling has won 15 national titles and 26 conference championships.

“We are excited to announce our games against Southern and Grambling in the future,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “We have a great relationship with all universities in our state. It is important to LSU to have a great relationship with all of the universities in our state.”

Southern’s football history includes two College Football Hall of Fame Coaches in Marino Casem and Ace Mumford along with three members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame – Mel Blount, Aeneas Williams and Harold Carmichael. Overall, the Jaguars have sent over 70 players to the NFL.

Grambling’s rich history includes one of the most influential and winningest coaches in college football history in Eddie Robinson, who won 408 games in a career that spanned 56 years at the school. Grambling also boasts five members of the College Football Hall of Fame along with four inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Grambling has had over 120 players selected in the NFL and AFL Drafts, including the No. 1 overall pick in the 1963 AFL Draft in Buck Buchanan, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Quarterback Doug Williams, who was MVP of Super Bowl XXII and was a first round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1978, is also among Grambling’s impressive list of alumni.