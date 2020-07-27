LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. named to Hornung Watch List

LSU standout cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is one of 50 players from across the country named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 2021.

Former LSU great Odell Beckham Jr. won the Hornung Award in 2013.

Now a sophomore, Stingley established himself as the top rookie defender in college football in 2019, leading the Southeastern Conference in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). He was a consensus All-America selection and played a vital role in LSU having the most dominant season in college football history, going 15-0 and capturing the national title with a win over Clemson in the CFP National Championship Game.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Stingley also serves as LSU's punt returner. Last year, Stingley returned 17 punts for 163 yards, an average of 9.3 yards a return.