Louisiana’s Morris tabbed as one of the top Sun Belt Conference assistants

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball assistant coach Brock Morris was regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in the Sun Belt Conference in a poll among the league’s head coaches and assistant coaches and conducted by basketball writer Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“Brock is one of the best assistant coaches in the college game,” said Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin. “He brings knowledge, energy and passion on a daily basis. Great network in recruiting and he is relentless in chasing players.”

Morris, who spent three years as Louisiana’s Director of Basketball Operations (2010-13) before rejoining the staff for the 2019-20 season, was among a group of eight assistants listed. The poll was conducted through list of at least 20 coaches in the SBC – primarily assistants.

The Albertville, Ala. native played at Snead State and was a grad assistant at Alabama before becoming the director of basketball operations at Louisiana in 2010. He spent three years in that role before going to the College of Southern Idaho (2013-15) as an assistant. He then spent 2015-17 as an assistant at South Alabama and was the head coach at Daytona State for one season before returning to the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2019.

“Brock’s experience as the head coach at Daytona State has made him an even better assistant,” said Marlin. “He cares about our players and develops them hard but holds them accountable. Innovative basketball mind, always studying and leaning from other coaches at all levels.”