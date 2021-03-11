Les Miles out as Kansas coach

Former LSU head football coach Les Miles is out at Kansas, days after the university placed him on administrative leave after a report released that day showed a pattern of “inappropriate behavior” with female students at LSU.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long announced that the school and Miles “have mutually agreed to part ways” in a statement Monday night, adding that the terms of the agreement will be released in the coming days.

Miles had just finished the second season of a five-year contract worth about $2.75 million per year that expired after the 2023 season. In the contract, Kansas could fire Miles for “just cause” and not pay out any remaining salary for “discreditable conduct that is inconsistent with the professional standards of a head coach of a collegiate sports team.”

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Long said in a statement. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

A national search for a new head coach has begun, and Mike DeBord, KU’s offensive coordinator, is serving as interim head coach.

“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family,” Miles said in a statement. “I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”

In the report from law firm Husch Blackwell that was commissioned by LSU, then-athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing Miles in 2013 because of allegations of sexual harassment.

The months-long Husch Blackwell probe prompted multiple staffing and policy changes at LSU. Interim President Tom Galligan announced Friday morning that the university is suspending without pay executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar based on the findings.

The review also disclosed that Miles had been investigated by the LSU-hired Taylor Porter law firm in 2013, as recent news reports revealed. The firm turned up emails that showed Alleva, the athletic department’s highest-ranking official, felt Miles should be fired based upon that investigation.

Miles had been accused of kissing a female student twice, “unwanted touching,” telling her he was attracted to her and suggesting that they go to a hotel or to his condo together. Miles has repeatedly denied kissing the student or any other inappropriate behavior. Some of the other allegations in the Taylor Porter investigation remain secret; they are completely redacted.

Several LSU athletic department employees also told Taylor Porter that Miles insisted that LSU hire “attractive, blonde, fit” female students to work in recruiting. Miles was eventually forbidden from having one-on-one meetings or interactions with student employees.

But Alleva’s recommendation to fire Miles – who was riding high at the time and had just received a new six-year contract — landed flat. The coach was terminated early in the 2016 season, not for misconduct but for disappointing results on the field.

In 2013, his supervisors directed him to stop texting, calling and messaging student employees. LSU also ordered the coach to stop hiring female students to babysit his children and to stop being alone with them. He was also made to attend eight one-hour sessions that he had to pay for and attend with an attorney.

But Alleva, who was ousted by LSU in 2019, made clear that he felt there should’ve been greater consequences.

“I think his continued employment needs to be seriously considered,” Alleva wrote in an email to former LSU Chancellor William Jenkins on April 19, 2013. “When reviewing the use of a secret personal phone, the text messages, the fact that I had already advised him against such behavior, the evening meeting off campus, etc. it gives me great concern for the future.”

Husch Blackwell investigators were unable to locate a response to that email. Alleva has not returned messages for several weeks.

Alleva also sent an email to former LSU President F. King Alexander on June 21, 2013, in which he said he believed people are “innocent until proven guilty,” but “in this case I believe (Miles) is guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic dept. and football program at great risk.

“I think we have cause,” Alleva added. “I specifically told him not to text, call or be alone with any student workers and he obviously didn’t listen. I know there are many possible outcomes and much risk either way, but I believe it is in the best interest in the long run to make a break.”

Husch Blackwell investigators also were unable to find a response to that email.