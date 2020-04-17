FCS transfer Cox signs with LSU

Jabril Cox, a two-time All-America linebacker at North Dakota State, has signed with LSU and will play his senior season with the Tigers in 2020, head coach Ed Orgeron announced.

Cox, who was part of three FCS National Championships at North Dakota State, capped his career with the Bison with 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He added six interceptions and scored two defensive TDs in helping North Dakota State to a 45-1 mark during his three years.

A native of Kansas City where he prepped at Raytown South High School, Cox played in 45 games with 38 starts at North Dakota State.

Cox's career at North Dakota State saw the 6-foot-3, 229-pound linebacker earn first team FCS All-America honors in 2018 and 2019. He was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year in 2017 and he was the MVC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

As a junior in 2019, Cox recorded 92 tackles to go with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He had eight tackles in North Dakota State's FCS Championship Game win over James Madison.

In 2018, Cox finished fourth in the Buck Buchanan Award voting, which is presented to the top defensive player in FCS. Cox had 91 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions – returning two of those for touchdowns – in helping the Bison to a 15-0 mark as a sophomore. North Dakota State won the second of its three straight national titles with a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington to cap the 2018 season.