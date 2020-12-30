Cajuns hold off UTSA comeback bid to win First Responder Bowl

Trey Ragas used a 1-yard touchdown with 7:16 remaining to snap a tie as No. 17 UL avoided a UTSA comeback bid and won 31-24 on Saturday in the First Responder Bowl at SMU’s Gerald R. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns brought extra pressure to force the Roadrunners to turn the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7 with 4:37 left, then ran out the clock.

Levi Lewis threw for two touchdowns and bowl MVP Elijah Mitchell ran for another in the first half, but UTSA scored 17 straight points off a third-quarter turnover to tie it.

“We made it entertaining again, is what I would say,” said UL coach Billy Napier, whose Cajuns (10-1) won five games this season with fourth-quarter comebacks.

Up 10 at halftime, UL extended its lead to 24-7 right away when Ferrod Gardner recovered a muffed shotgun snap at the 3 and Mitchell punched it in one play later.

But UL returned the favor with a rare Ragas fumble, and UTSA (7-5) quickly took advantage with a 29-yard TD pass from Frank Harris to Zakhari Franklin. Harris followed with a 10-yard TD throw to Joshua Cephus, and a 20-yard Hunter Duplessis field goal tied it at 24-24 early in the fourth quarter.

The Cajuns established themselves right away.

UL went for it on fourth down early on and converted with a 15-pass from Lewis to Kyren Lacy. Lewis followed with a 15-yard touchdown throw to Jalen Williams. Kenneth Almendares’ 31-yard field goal made it 10-0.

The Roadrunners cut UL’s lead with an 11-yard touchdown run by Harris, but the Cajuns answered with a 10-yard TD throw from Lewis to Lacy to go into the break up 17-7.

