Cajuns add All-American Au to 20020-21 basketball roster

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Tuesday his fourth new addition to his team as junior college All-American Brayan Au (pronounced BRAY-an A-you) signed a National Letter of Intent for the 2020-21 season.

Au, a 6-foot-4 guard, will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in the 2020-21 season.

The native of Nuevo Casas Grandes, Mexico is the fourth newcomer added during the signing period joining early signee Michael Thomas (Lake Charles, La.), plus Division I transfers Theo Akwuba (Montgomery, Ala./Portland) and Devin Butts (Macon, Ga./Mississippi State).

Au earned second-team NJCAA All-America and Region V Player of the Year honors in 2019-20 at Ranger College, which finished 28-3 overall under current Tarleton State coach Billy Gillispie.

Rated as the No. 51 JUCO product nationally by JUCORecruiting.com, Au averaged 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a sophomore, shooting 51.1 percent (180-for-352) from the floor, 40.5 percent from behind the 3-point line (64-for-158) and 68.4 percent (67-for-98) from the free throw line.

“Brayan is a winner. He led his team to the Junior College National Championship game as a freshman, scoring 27 points in the semifinals. He won two regular-season conference titles at Ranger,” Marlin said. “He is a competitor and mentally tough player. He is passionate about winning and a great teammate. He fits our competitive culture.

“His skill set fits our style of play. He is a versatile guard who can play multiple positions. He is a very efficient player, who shoots the ball well from behind the 3-point line while possessing a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio for his career. He has been well coached and will be prepared for Division I basketball.”

He reached double figures in scoring in 25 games, scoring 20 or more points in eight contests. Au also was a good distributor as he recorded four games with 10 or more assists.

“I’m excited to be part of the Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball family,” Au said. “I can’t wait to make this year special, help win a conference title, and eventually play in the NCAA tournament.”

As a freshman in 2018-19, Au was named the Region V Freshman of the Year after averaging 12.2 points and shooting 42.6 percent from the field (66-for-155) in helping Ranger finish second at the NJCAA Division I National Championships.

Au averaged 28.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.4 steals and 5.4 steals per game in his two years playing at Anthony (Texas) High School, leading his team to the state regionals twice.

Devin Butts transfers to Louisiana

Marlin also announced that Devin Butts (Macon, Ga./Stratford Academy/Mississippi State) signed a Grant-In-Aid for the 2020-21 season.

Butts, a 6-foot-6 guard, played as a freshman in 2019-20 at SEC member Mississippi State and will have three years of eligibility remaining. Butts is the second Division I transfer to join the Ragin’ Cajuns during the offseason, joining University of Portland transfer Theo Akwuba.

In his lone season in Starkville that was limited to injuries sustained during the summer, Butts appeared in six games. He averaged 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 steals per game.

One of the top prep players coming out of the state of Georgia, Butts averaged 28.0 points as a senior at Stratford Academy where he was also a two-time All-State selection by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, Hoop Seen and the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Butts, a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game en route to being named region player of the year as a junior and on the AAU circuit with Team Georgia Magic.