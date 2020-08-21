Cajuns add 2020 non-conference games against UAB, Central Arkansas

Louisiana Football has added two non-conference games to complete its 2020 schedule, matching up with UAB on Friday, October 23, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, and hosting Central Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Cajun Field.

With the two additional games, head coach Billy Napier's program is now scheduled to play 11 contests this season after filling holes left by New Mexico State (Oct. 24) and Missouri (Nov. 21).

Louisiana and UAB previously announced a future home-and-home series in February 2020. The Ragin' Cajuns are scheduled to travel to Birmingham on Sept. 16, 2023, before the Blazers make a return trip to Lafayette on Sept. 19, 2026.

The two teams have not met on the gridiron since Sept. 21, 2002, when the Ragin' Cajuns earned a 34-0 win over the Blazers at Cajun Field.

Louisiana's home finale against Central Arkansas, who enters 2020 as the preseason favorite to win the Southland Conference, will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Louisiana owns a 124-91-9 record against current SLC programs.

The Ragin' Cajuns are set to open the 2020 campaign on Saturday, September 12, when Napier's squad make its first-ever trip to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State.

Season ticket holders, fans and the general public will learn more about the entry and attendance processes at Cajun Field in the coming weeks.

Should disruptions or modifications to the 2020 season occur due to the coronavirus, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate plans to fans and season ticket holders regarding accommodations for pre-purchased tickets.

More season ticket information can be obtained by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome, (337) 265-2170. For information on parking passes, contact RCAF by phone at (337) 851-2903.