Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Yvonne Abshire Welch, 73, who died at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her residence in Mermentau.

Rev. Gerard Morgan celebrated the services and the burial followed in the Old Crowley Cemetery.

Visitation was observed from 10 a.m. until service time.

She is survived by her longtime companion Rodney Johnson Sr. of Mermentau; two daughters, Julia Welch and husband James Brock of Opelousas, and Jeri Beth Welch of Morse; one son, Timothy Welch and companion Mirinda Aguillard of Crowley; two sisters, Lois Roby of Lawtell and Margie Lormand of Crowley; and one brother, Amos Abshire of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Nola Richard Abshire; her husband, Louis James Welch; her daughter, Lori Welch; and three sisters and three brothers.

