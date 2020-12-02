Article Image Alt Text

William Cleven “Billy” Meche

CROWLEY - Private services will be held at a later date for William Cleven “Billy” Meche, 49, who passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 in Crowley.
He is survived by his daughter, Kylie Stutes of Rayne; three sisters, Emily Thibodeaux of Crowley, Charlotte Istre and her husband Tony of Rayne, and Cleva Quibodeaux and her husband Charles of Rayne; one granddaughter, Karsyn Stutes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Cleven and Beatrice Campbell Meche, and his brother, Wilfred Duhon.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

