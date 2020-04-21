A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 20, for Wilfred Lee Magnon, Jr., 85, who passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at 8:05 p.m.. at his home in Crowley surrounded by his family.

Survivors include his wife, Lettie P. Magnon of Crowley; two daughters, Patricia and husband, Harold Patrick Mire of Crowley, and Elizabeth Jane Dupuis of Crowley; one son, Troy Lee and wife Karen Magnon of Crowley; one brother, Morris Magnon of Crowley, Texas; four grandchildren, Joshua Mire, Christopher Dupuis, Kristin and Kaitlin Magnon.

Mr. Magon was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Lee Magnon Sr. and Louise Spell Magnon; four brothers, Norris, Alvin and Louis Magnon; one sister, Verla Faulk.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Magnon’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, was in charge of all of the arrangements.