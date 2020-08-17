It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our family circle has been broken. Our “Bubba” has passed on to his forever home in heaven.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel for Wendell “Bubba” Martin, 57, who died at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Rev. Gerard Morgan, associate pastor of Northside Assembly of God, conducted the services.

The burial followed in the Maxie Cemetery.

Visitation was observed Sunday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Bubba was born Nov, 17, 1962, in Crowley. He was a 1980 graduate of Crowley High School.

Bubba was a hard-working man with many occupations. He was a well-known mechanic and owner of “Bubba’s Auto Repair”. He was a rice farmer, crawfisherman and cattleman.

He loved to bar-b-que and boil crawfish with his family and friends and hanging out with his three dogs — Sam, Iris and Moses.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa D. Martin of Crowley; his parents Gordon and Florence Martin of Crowley; his daughter Megan M. Morgan and husband Aaron of Slidell; two stepsons Joshua Suire and wife Melissa of Jacksonville, Texas, and Joseph Suire of Crowley; a sister, Melanie Morgan and husband Gordon Ray of Crowley; two brothers, Barry Martin and wife Rachel of Rayne and Danny Martin and wife Kim of Youngsville; and eight grandchildren, Urijah Morgan, Lillian Morgan, Emily, Jacob, Charolette and Rachel Johnston, Shelby and Sterling Suire.

