Wedna Klumpp Lejeune, aged 95, died peacefully Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, at her home in Duralde surrounded by her loving family. Wedna was born April 14, 1925, the 10th of 11 children to the late Henry and Armentine Klumpp in Tepetate, Louisiana.

Wedna graduated from Basile High School in 1944 and as a member of the Greatest Generation, she assisted in the war effort by working at the shipyards in Orange, Texas, and by helping with the family victory gardens.

When World War II ended, her fiancé Emery Joseph Lejeune returned in November 1945 from the European theater and they married one month later.

The young couple moved to Duralde in 1953, where she became an accomplished home-maker while raising their five children. She excelled in managing the duties of a farmer’s wife which included among many accomplishments, the large family garden, canning, sewing, and teaching religion at the Annunciation Church where she was an active member of the Ladies Altar Society.

After her nest was empty, Wedna turned her attention to other hobbies including travel in the U.S. and parts of Canada, crochet, embroidery but reserved her life-long passion for quilting.

She is survived by her children, Nadine L. Cain and husband Richard of Breaux Bridge, Norma L. Nix and husband Stephen of Iota, Albert Neil and wife Elizabeth of Duralde, Baldwin Paul and wife Debra of Duralde, and Melinda L. Usrey and husband Robert of Livingston, Texas; 11 grand children Karen N. Leonards, Andrea L. Miller, Kyle Lejeune, Justin Nix, Lauren L. Comeaux, Ann-Marie Cain, Robert Lejeune, Alison C. Bonderant, Lynnette L. James, Joshua Cain and Tiffany L. Craton; and 28 great-grand-children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49½ years, Emery Joseph Lejeune; her parents, Henry and Armentine A. Klumpp; her brothers, Cleveland, Clemance, Raymond, Alphan, William “Bill”, Wilson and Felix; and three sisters Attie K. Fontenot, Edna K. LeJeune Granger and Evana K. Cart Young.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 W. Laurel Ave., (337) 457-3371, is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation is Wednesday Feb. 10, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. by Deacon Chuck Ortego and family members. Visitation on Thursday is from 10 a.m. until time of services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice with Father Hampton Davis, celebrant.

Pallbearers are Kyle Lejeune, Justin Nix, Robert Lejeune, Joshua Cain, Joseph Miller, Wesley Lejeune, Neil Lejeune and Paul Lejeune.

The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to those special caregivers who provided such loving care over the past year: Dean Pereira, Maretta Deshotel, Sheila Ashworth, Tracy Lavergne, Renee Fontenot, Ann Sonnier, Becky Benoit and Cathy Ozinne. Special gratitude for the medical assistance provided is extended to nurse Alaina Guillory, Dr. John Matthew Rainey and Heart of Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Annunciation Church, c/o St. Anthony’s of Padua in Eunice.

Family requests that attendees wear masks.