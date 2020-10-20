The family and friends of Wayne Marvin are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Oct. 18, 2020.

Wayne was born in Sour Lake, Texas, to James Alton Marvin and Ella Ruth Gotreaux Marvin on Nov. 28, 1949. He worked as a railroad mechanic, but in his free time he loved to hunt and cut grass. Wayne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Wayne is survived by his significant other, Janet Patin of Mermentau; sons, Chad Karl (Peggy Sue) Marvin of Mermentau and Randy Wayne (Chasity) Marvin of Jennings; grandchildren, Dusty, Blake, Hunter, Gabby, Laken and Lexci; great-grandchild, Jewels; and sisters, Cindy Rose of Rayne, Sheryl Palmer of Duson and Arlene “Punkin” Marvin of Rayne.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ella Ruth G. Marvin; wife, Cheryle Marvin; daughter, Dana Langlinais; brothers, Kenny and Randy Marvin; and sister, Peggy Marvin.

Funeral services for Jessie Wayne Marvin, 70, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Jimmy Broussard officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of his funeral service on Friday, Oct. 23.

Wayne will be laid to rest in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery following his service. Carrying Wayne to his final resting place will be Chad Marvin, Randy Marvin, Hunter Marvin, Laken Marvin, Dusty Langlinais and Blake Langlinais.

