A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for W. Leo Spaetgens, 97, who passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 10:22 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Paul Broussard, pastor of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in the St. Leo’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

The family has requested visitation to be held on Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Ruby Faulk Spaetgens of Roberts Cove; two sons, Michael John and wife Charlotte Spaetgens of Roberts Cove, and Jackie Paul and wife Renee Spaetgens of Roberts Cove; a special person, looked at and loved as a son, Charles “Chuck” and wife Cindi Vondenstein of Rayne; one sister, Anna Maria Spaetgens Broussard of Lafayette; 12 grandchildren, Jerry and wife Jewel Spaetgens, Crystal S. and husband Curtis Campbell, Kyle and wife Brittney Spaetgens, Tammy S. and husband Michael Mendoza, Elizabeth S. and husband Luke Bossley, Ashley S. and husband Chris Guidry, Jonah Spaetgens, Joshua Spaetgens and Gabrielle Spaetgens, Brandi V. and husband McKewn Dannelly, Maggi Vondenstein, and Marci V. and husband Landon Gurley; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Spaetgens was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Leo and Josepha Elizabeth Gossen Spaetgens; two great-grandchildren, Calli Anne Spaetgens and Lucas Dannelly; his siblings, Henry Joseph and wife Bertha Spaetgens Sr., Johann Hubert Spaetgens, Anthony Leonard and wife Joyce Spaetgens, Lawrence Anthony and wife Carol Spaetgens Sr., Charles Joseph and first wife Barbara and second wife Ethel Spaetgens, Mary Allie Agnes S. and husband Calvin Caillier; and one brother-in-law, Joseph M. Broussard.

Mr. Leo served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He served on the Acadia Parish School Board during the late 1980s. He was a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Roberts Cove. He was a life time member of the American Legion Post 77 of Rayne and the VFW Post 6720 of Crowley. Mr. Spaetgens was the VFW Chaplain for the 7th District of Louisiana.

Pallbearers for the service will be Johnny, Jackie, Jerry, Kyle, Jonah and Joshua Spaetgens.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Spaetgen’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.