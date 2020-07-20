It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Virgie Jackson LeBlue make known her passing from this life.

Virgie was born Sept. 15, 1933, to Otis and Fayette Jackson in Woodville, Mississippi. Virgie was a long-time small business co-owner in Crowley, LeBlue’s Grocery and Guns, later as LeBlue’s Gun Shop. She was well known in Crowley as an artist with the Crowley Art Association and The Gallery. She was an avid hunter and fisherwoman, and enjoyed both with her late husband, A.J. They were also members of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church.

Those she left behind to cherish their memories of Virgie include one son, John Dale LeBlue and his wife Terry of Lake Charles; one daughter, Becky LeBlue Faulk and her husband Robie of Crowley; three sisters, Grace Jackson Robertson, Fayetta Jackson Jones and Juliann Jackson Smith; the pride and joy are her five grandchildren, Yvette LeBlue Carpenter, Corey Faulk and his wife Ellina, Dylan LeBlue and his wife Stacey, Dolly LeBlue and her companion David Foreman and Jena Faulk Bertrand and her husband Robby; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. LeBlue; her parents, Otis and Fayetta McCurley Jackson; three brothers, Butch Jackson, Freddie Gene Jackson and Otis Levi Jackson.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Campo officiating. The family requested visiting hours to be held Monday from 11:30 a.m. to service time. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Corey Faulk, Dylan LeBlue, Robby Bertrand, Ty Power, David Foreman and Jamie Fabre.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.