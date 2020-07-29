RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Velma Marie Credeur Sonnier, 87, who died Tuesday, July 28, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Velma was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, a long-time member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Rayne #844, and the St. Joseph Catholic Church Rosary group. She was also employed as a dedicated employee of Rayne State Bank and Trust Company in Rayne for 28 years.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernice Sonnier; father, Adam Credeur; mother, Louise Meche Credeur; three sisters, Donna Due Credeur, Armentine Credeur Roger and Bertha Credeur Miller; and one brother, Donnicer Credeur.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Thursday July 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Velma’s family would like to express a special thank you to Larry Provost and Larry Thibodeaux for all the care they gave to Velma.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.