Velma Hargrave Vice, aged 76, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home in Lyons Point after a long illness.

Born June 20, 1943, to Amar and Mary Hazel (Gaspard) Hargrave, Velma married, raised her own family, and lived her entire life next door to the house where she was born and raised with her older brother, Alvin.

Velma was a devoted mother and enjoyed her role as the only female in the house with her calm, good-natured approach to the endless challenges of raising six boys. Whether it was discovering a bathtub full of tadpoles, looking out the kitchen window to see the backyard on fire, sheltering countless stray dogs, or encountering frogs, snakes and even a baby alligator, Velma frequently recalled their escapades fondly with a chuckle and a shake of her head.

She was an excellent cook and baker and sent many care packages of baked goods to summer camp and college dorms over the years.

As an expert seamstress, Velma sewed clothing and pajamas for her children and grandchildren. Also an avid cyclist, for many years Velma could be seen enjoying long bike rides on the roads around Lyons Point.

Velma was a keen observer of politics and world events and enjoyed reading and listening to talk radio. She was a devout member of the Worldwide Church of God and later the Living Church of God for over 50 years and was ordained a deaconess in recognition of her faithful service to her local congregation.

Velma is survived by sons Joel (Michelle) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Jason (Tanya) of Littleton, Colorado; daughters-in-law Donna (Wendell) of Egan, and Donna (Lowell) of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Aaron (Shelby), Hannah, Zachariah, Sydney (Kristopher) Perry, Meghan, Jonah, Katherine, Morgan, Aidan, and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren Asher and Isaac Vice.

Velma was predeceased by her husband Abraham; sons Timothy, Wendell, Lowell and Quentin; and her brother, Alvin Hargrave.

Velma will be interred at the Hanks Cemetery in Morse with family members and close friends gathering for an informal graveside service Monday, June 1, with a celebration of Velma’s life for her family and friends to be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Project ALS, which is working to identify and fund the most promising scientific research to lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS. (www.projectals.org)