RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Timothy James Martin, 39, who died Tuesday, Feb. 2, at his parent’s residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery Inc. in Rayne.

Pastor Randy Dugas will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his parents, Dean Martin and Janet LeBouef Martin of Rayne; one brother, Brian H. Martin and spouse Mandy T. Martin of Crowley; one niece, Annsley C. Martin; one nephew, Bryant “Brother” Martin; paternal grandmother, Geraldine K. Gueno of Rayne; and maternal grandfather, E.J. LeBouef of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joyce LeBlanc LeBouef; paternal grandfather, Clyde “Shoestring” Martin; and step-paternal grandfather, Donald Gueno.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Sunday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.