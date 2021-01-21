The family and friends of Thomas Godeaux are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Jan. 18, 2021, at the age of 49.

Thomas was born in Crowley to Gerald Godeaux and Janet Breaux Godeaux on Dec. 2, 1971.

He loved his dogs more than life itself, spending time with them outdoors. Thomas also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him for his giving, kindhearted spirit.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Janet F. Godeaux of Lafayette; man’s best friend, Aamberlee Godeaux; brother, Phillip (Darla) Godeaux of Mermentau; and sisters, Jamie Lynn (Michael) Dubea of Breaux Bridge, and Mary (Lon) Badeaux of Youngsville.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Godeaux; and brother, Enford Lee Godeaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Godeaux will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Randall Moreau officiating.

Visitation, at the request of the family, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 22, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. until the time of his Mass.

