Shirley Ann Hebert Louviere, beloved mother, “Granny,” and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette on Thursday, July 16.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 20 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Broussard officiating.

The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to service time.

Burial will be in Johnson Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

Shirley was a native of Morse and lived her entire life in that area of Acadia Parish. Above all, she lived a life of service to her family, her friends, and her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Shirley’s typical day started with a cup of coffee and the reading of her Bible. She would then tie on her apron and start her daily work. Shirley was an accomplished cook, and her mastery of traditional Cajun cuisine will never be forgotten. Her favorite days were Sundays when her family came over for visiting and for lunch.

A lover of music, Shirley had an extensive collection of albums, and she accomplished a life’s dream when she saw her favorite singer, Alan Jackson, in concert for the first time. She was proud of her Native American ancestry and was a member of the 4 Winds Tribe.

Later in life, Shirley took great joy in caring for her dog, Buddy.

Shirley is survived by her second husband, Calvin Guidry; her children, Anthony “Tony” Louviere of Morse, Terry Louviere and wife Mary of Lacassine, Stacy Louviere LeJeune and husband Johnny of Mermentau, and Shannon Louviere Doucet and husband Chris of Morse; her grandchildren, Sarah Louviere, Brittany Louviere, Heather Louviere Cormier, Caleb Louviere, Travis Clement, Morgan Clement Hanks, Brittany Doucet, Addisyn Doucet, Cade LeJeune, Courtney LeJeune Savant and Caitlin LeJeune; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Williams Louviere, her parents, Gordy and Ozite Abshire Hebert; her brother, Horace Landry, and her sister, Thelma Hebert Hanks.

Pallbearers will Cade LeJeune, Caleb Louviere, Clay Savant, Larry Cormier, Darby Hanks and Gage Hanks.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.