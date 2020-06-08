RAYNE - Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 am graveside at St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton, LA for Sharon Elizabeth Duplechin, 77, who died Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. John Berchmans Cemetery, 522 Main St.,Cankton, LA 70584.

Pastor Glen Harrison will be conducting the graveside service.

If anyone asks how I want to be remember, please say the following about me. "I was blessed beyond what I deserved for having the people in my life that made me a part of their family and took such good care of me. I want no one to mourn my passing, as I am simply resting on my journey home."

Survivors include her sister, Veleta Clay of Albuquerque, NM, two brothers, Olin Clay and spouse Kathy of Albuquerque, NM, Cledith Clay and spouse Karen of Corrales, NM, two step daughters, Wanda B. Ellsworth, Lorita Greene, two step grandchildren, Victoria Ann Castille, Brandon David Castille, four step great grandchildren, Brinley Grace Castille, Jude William James Castille, Canaan Wyatt Ellsworth, Kayleigh Nicole Burgess,

three nieces, Renee Abdulghani, Noma Venable, Ashley Venable, two brothers in law, Cecil Robinson and spouse Sandra, Wilbert Robinson, many many other adopted family, friends and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clovis Duplechin, father, Charles "Jack" Davis Clay, mother, Retha Lorine Culbreath Clay, step grandson, Jeromy Thomas Bourque, two brothers, Edward Clay, Haskell Clay, sister, Thelma Clay.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.