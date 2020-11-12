A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Sarah A. Credeur, 59, who passed away on Tuesday, November 10, at 7:21 P.M. at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Fr. Ben Pitre, from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. Visitation will resume on Friday, at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of thirty three years, Louis Credeur Jr. of Rayne; one son, Blane Credeur and wife Skye of Mire; her mother, Della Mae Alleman of Rayne; two sisters, Linda Conray and husband Mike of Rayne, and Mary Thibodeaux and husband Steven of Rayne; one brother, Robert Alleman and wife Beverly of Crowley; and two grandchildren, Ezra and Lyla Credeur of Mire.

Mrs. Credeur was preceded in death by her father, Merlin Alleman; one brother, Ronnie Alleman; one niece, Anitra Alleman; her paternal grandparents, Ulysee and Josette B. Alleman; and her maternal grandparents, John and Annie V. Stelly.

Guests may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mrs. Credeur’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.