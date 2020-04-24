Private graveside services were held at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata for Sarah Ann Smith Hensgens, 88, who left this world to join her family and friends in heaven on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her two daughters in the family’s Crowley home, where she was born, lived most of her life, and created so many beautiful memories.

Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, officiated for the services.

Interment was in St. Lawrence Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Anne Hensgens of Crowley, and Sarah Hensgens Harding and husband Jordan of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Louise Mouton of Lafayette, Patrick Hensgens Mouton and wife Katie of Scott, Olivia Marianne Harding of Lafayette, Andrew John Harding of Pensacola, Florida, and Jonathan William Harding of Annapolis, Maryland; one sister-in-law, Alberta Hensgens Lyons of Crowley, one brother-in-law Henry Leonards of Crowley; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, and relatives.

Mrs. Hensgens is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leonard Joseph “Lenny” Hensgens; her parents, George and Gladys Toler Smith; two sisters, Olive Smith Bel, and Margie Smith Miciotto; three young brothers whom she never met, having passed away from scarlet fever before her birth, Fred Toler, Jack Burton, and George Thomas Smith; one infant grandson, Stephen Joseph Harding; her father-in-law and mother-in-law C.J. Hensgens and Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie” Thevis Hensgens; her special aunts, Esther T. Gardiner and Sarah Toler; one special caregiver who devoted most of her years to the Smith family, Beulah Wilson.

Mrs. Hensgens was a devoted and generous wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her faith, the beauty of nature, traveling, cooking and baking, spending time with family, and enjoying delicious meals at home and in restaurants.

Her family would like to extend special thanks to Lamm Hospice as well as her loving and devoted caregivers, Ashley Trahan, Margaret Espree, Kathrina Vidrine, and Brooke Simon, whose excellent care allowed her to remain at home in her last years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, P.O. Box 406 Crowley, LA 70527; www.stmichaelcrowley.org; St. Lawrence Cemetery, 29031 Crowley-Eunice Hwy. Eunice, LA 70535; or to a family or charity in need of help during these difficult times.

