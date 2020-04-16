RAYNE - Private graveside services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, for Rudella M. Trahan, 68, who passed away on Wednesday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at her residence in Lafayette.

Survivors include one daughter, Tamie Veronie of Lafayette; one son, Troy Veronie of Rayne; her companion, Tracy Bihm of Lafayette; her mother, Lurnice Trahan of Duson; one sister, Melinda and husband Michael Foreman of Duson; one brother, Carrol and wife Sherlene Trahan of Broussard; and five grandchildren, Anthony, Paul, Chloe Veronie, and Allen and Kennodie Chiasson.

Ms. Trahan was preceded in death by her father, Oran Trahan, and her grandmother, Ma Mom Trahan.

