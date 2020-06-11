Article Image Alt Text

Ronald William Reed

Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:44am
IOTA

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Ronald William Reed, 83, who passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 2 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia LaCombe “Pat” Reed of Iota; two daughters, Cynthia Chace Reed of Iota, and Monica Lynn Reed of Beaumont; one brother, Francis “Hop” Reed of Iota; three grandchildren, Amanda Nichole Heironimus and husband Cody of Beaumont, Angelle Zhene Cooper and husband Kelsey of Chalmette, and Trent Anthony Pousson of Iota; and four great-grandchildren, Lyndon Heironimus, Quinn Heironimus, Kelsey Cooper Jr. and Sebastian Cooper.
Mr. Reed is preceded in death by his parents, William and Elva Leger Reed Jr.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.

