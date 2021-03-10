Robin Rowell Romeo, a native of Crowley and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 60.

She was a graduate of St. Michael School and Notre Dame High School in Crowley. She received a degree in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University. She worked for the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

She is survived by her husband, Sammy Romeo; daughter Samantha Romeo; brother, Jeff Rowell and wife Cheryl Rowell; and sister, Rene Torregrossa and husband David Torregrossa; mother, Elsie Babin Rowell; and grandson, Michael Patrick Romeo.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas J Rowell Jr.

Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, March 13, from 9:30 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cat Haven Baton Rouge or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Robin Rowell Romeo’s name.

The family of Robin Romeo wish to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.