RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Robert Gene Perry, Jr., 48, who died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, LA surrounded by his loved ones.

Interment will be in the Old Crowley Cemetery in Crowley, LA.

Pastor Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Robert was a longtime resident of Rayne and well known by the community. He became an adopted member of Eric and Karla Thomas family many years ago as the family grew to six children. He befriended and protected all of them as though they were his own. He was loved by his adopted sisters and brothers, Dillion, Claire, and Grace Gatte, Alex, Ryder and Colson Gatte, Natalie, John Eric, Jack, and Cruz Thomas. Robert was single but loved by his family.

He was an important worker at the Crawfish Hut in Rayne and became known as a "Master Boiler". He never met a stranger and was loyal to all of his friends. He had a disarming Smile and his eyes shined with laughter, He was hard working and loved to work on engines. He loved to cut grass and was a avid fisherman.

Robert is survived by his three sisters, Patricia Perry of Crowley, Cynthia Perry of Breaux Bridge, Tammy Perry of Ville Platte, three brothers, David Perry of Scott, Ronald Perry of Rayne, Rocky Perry of Crowley. His also survived by his foster parents, Nelson and the late Valerie Lejeune and foster siblings, Delores Lennon, Diane Heinen, Terry Venezia, Tyler Lejeune, Janet Miller and the late Angela Sellers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Perry, Sr. and Veronica Perry.

Pallbearers will be John Eric Thomas, Jack Thomas, Dillion Gatte, Alex Gatte, David Perry, and Chester Miller.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dawson, the nurses at Oschner Acadia General, and the ICU nurses and doctors at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital for their care and compassion for Robert.

