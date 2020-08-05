Article Image Alt Text

Robert Francis

Wed, 08/05/2020 - 5:53pm
CROWLEY

Viewing service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Crowley, for Mr. Robert Francis, 91, who entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Encore Nursing Home in Crowley.
Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.
Father Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, will be officiating the graveside service.
Mr. Francis leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Francis; six brothers, Milton Francis, Freddie Francis, John Francis Jr., Jimmy Francis, Percy Francis and Wilbert Francis; and four sisters, Edna Francis Chambers, Irene Francis Campbell, Fannie Francis Boudreaux and Cora Francis Dugar.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.

