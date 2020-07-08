Robert “Bobby” Lee Richard

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at a 2:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Robert "Bob" Lee Richard, 77, who died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his daughter's residence surrounded by his family in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne,, LA.

Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Bobby was a 1961 graduate of Saint Joseph High School in Rayne and a decorated Boy Scout, rising to the honored level of Eagle Scout. As a teenager, he became a body building enthusiast and for the following 50 years trained hundreds of those interested in the sport and eventually became a Certified Personal Fitness Instructor. He also had a passion for flying which led him to become a licensed commercial pilot in 1975.

Despite a very serious injury early in his construction career, he went on to serve Lafayette Steel Erectors for more than 40 years, retiring as their Field Superintendent in charge of a large crane fleet. He was an active member of the Ironworkers Local Union 623 and a charter member of the Mid South Steel Erectors Association.

His most cherished accomplishment however, was studying the library of more than 200 books he collected over the past decade, comprised exclusively of Catholic literature on Church theology, Catholic history and traditions, and the Saints.

Survivors include two daughters, Tricia Richard Savoy and spouse Randy of Rayne and Sandi Richard of Rayne; two sons, Spencer Richard of Rayne, Robert Richard II and spouse Schana of Youngsville; mother of his children, Catherine Mouton Richard of Younsgville; three sisters, Joann Richard John and spouse Earl “Butch” of The Woodlands, Texas, Becky Richard Menard of Rayne, and Amy Richard Foreman and spouse Jerry of Crowley; two brothers, John Richard and spouse Pat of Lafayette and Michael Richard of Arnaudville; 15 grandchildren, Jordan Savoy, Lace LaPoint, Steffan Savoy, Kelse Richard, Taylor Richard, Dru Bourriague, Erin Savoy, Madeline Savoy Reed, Kaitlyn Broussard, Zachary Broussard, Kristen Broussard, Gabriel Broussard, Abigail Richard, Aiden Broussard and Emily Richard; a step-grandson, Brylant Smith; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Richard; mother, Vercy Lee Bihm Richard; sister, Kathy Richard Gautreaux; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Menard and Mitchell LaCroix.

Pallbearers will be Spencer Richard, Robert Richard II, Spencer Leger, Matt Reed, Jordan Savoy, Steffan Savoy and Zachary Broussard. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Savoy and Chad LaCroix.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Thursday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

