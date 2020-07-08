A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood for Richard Wayne “Ricky” Guidry, 64, who passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home.

Due to the global pandemic, masks and social distancing will be mandatory at the funeral home during visitation.

A rosary will be led the Knights of Columbus at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Interment will be in Estherwood Cemetery.

Ricky was a native and lifelong resident of Estherwood, a graduate of Midland High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, which is now U.L.L.

He was a former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council # 4791 and was a member of the 4th Degree Msgr. George Mollo Council.

Ricky was most recenlty employed by Multimin U.S.A. as a sales consultant. He was a member of the Louisiana Cattleman’s Association and served as former president of the Louisiana Simmental/Simbrah Association.

Ricky was also a talented singer and was a part of the Pride of the Marsh Barbershop Quartet as well as the Acadiana Barbershop Chorus. One could often find him leading the chorus as choir director at Mass on Sunday mornings at St. Margaret Catholic Church followed by breakfast at his mom’s.

He was an avid golfer at Bayou Bend, was a diehard Ragin’ Cajun fan and spent years raising cattle for his nieces and nephews to show in 4-H.

He is survived by his mother, Audrey Broussard Guidry of Estherwood; two sisters, Karen G. Klumpp and husband Keith of Estherwood, and Denise G. Gravot of Lafayette; three brothers, Kenneth Guidry and wife Mary of Estherwood, Michael Guidry of Lafayette, and Dennis Guidry and wife Cathy of Estherwood; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Guidry of Crowley and Mary Jane Guidry of Lafayette; his godchildren, Brent Hains, Kyle Guidry, and Christa Leger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Laryman L. Guidry Sr.; two brothers, Laryman “Toad” Guidry Jr., and Timothy Guidry; his maternal grandparents, Paulite and Edmay Clostio Broussard; his paternal grandparents, Dave and Grace Gary Guidry Sr.; his brother-in-law, Frank Gravot; his niece Kammie Rae Klumpp; and three great nephews, Logan, Aiden, and Kaiden Guidry.

Serving as his pallbearers are Kyle, Todd, Craig, Robert, Shannon, and Gerad Guidry and Brent Hains.

The family would like to thank Grace Hospice and Acadian Ambulance for their care and compassion.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.