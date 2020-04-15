The family and friends of Rena Mary Latiolais LeJeune are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on April 14, 2020, at the age of 82.

Rena was born on Nov. 26, 1937, to Anatole Latiolais and Ovela Lavergne.

Rena was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved to listen to Cajun music, cook, and bake things for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Rena was loved by many and will be greatly missed, by all who knew her.

Rena is survived by her three daughters, Paula LeJeune of Baton Rouge, Gayle LeJeune of Austin, Texas, Rachelle Falcon (Jody) of Tallahassee, Florida; her brother, Keith Latiola (Darlene) of Iota; her sister, Joyce Hebert (August) of Jennings; her nine grandchildren, Alison, Marcus, Olivia, Meredith, Caroline, Jack, Ava, Ethan and Kate; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents, Anatole “Toy” and Ovela Latiolias; and her son, Donald Paul LeJeune.

Private graveside services to honor Rena’s life will be held at St. Jules/Tee Mamou Cemetery in Evangeline on Wednesday, April 15, at 10 a.m. with Father Paul LaFleur officiating.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Rena’s honor at a later date.

