Celebration of Life Services for Reiyoshia Deiyoncia Joseph, 38, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 927 W. Seventh St., Crowley.

Reverend Sherard Marlon Joseph will officiate.

Visitation will be in the church from 8 a.m. until the time of Celebration Services.

Burial will be in the South Crowley Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Reiyoshia Deiyoncia Joseph was a native and resident of Crowley. Reiyoshia entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Lafayette General Hospital.

Reiyoshia was born on Aug. 2, 1981, in Crowley, to Ronald Carmouche and Verna Lee Joseph. She was a 1999 graduate of Crowley High School, a 2003 graduate of McNeese State University, and a 2006 graduate of Unitech Training Academy.

Reiyoshia was a faithful member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Crowley, pastored by Reverend Sherard Marlon Joseph. She was a former employee of Lafayette General Hospital as a Clerk.

Reiyoshia leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Brennan Cole Roberts and Brian Keith Roberts Jr.. both of Crowley; one sister, Tomeika Scott; two brothers, Ronald Carmouche Jr., and Thaddeus O’Brian Carmouche; her mother, Verna Lee Joseph-Darby and step-father Donald Darby of Crowley; her father, Ronald Carmouche, and step-mother, Andrea Handy-Carmouche of Rayne; step-grandmothers, Eva Joseph of Crowley, and Mary Louise Handy of Rayne; her uncles, Reverend Sherard Marlon Joseph, Roger Johnson, Ronald Joseph and Calvin Joseph Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Reiyoshia was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Irene Johnson-Joseph and Calvin Joseph Sr.; and her paternal grandmother, Nettie Bias.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.