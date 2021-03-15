Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Polite Doucet, 94, who passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital.

Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to the time of service at 2 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Evelia Abshire Doucet of Crowley; three sons, Michael Doucet of Ebenezer, Russell Doucet of Crowley, and Donald Doucet of Crowley; one brother, Leroy Doucet and wife Elaine of Broussard; 10 grandchildren, Michael Doucet, Jennifer Lopez, John “Bo” Doucet, Stephen Doucet, Bryan Doucet, Adrienne Francis, Jessica Hayes, Russell Doucet, Laura Touchet, and Sarah Doucet; and 10 great-grandchildren, Corey Doucet, Christopher Francis, Gabrielle Francis, Kaylan Hayes, Kara Hayes, Layne Touchet, Alexander Doucet, Kaiden Green, Elijah Green, and Amelia Lopez.

Mr. Doucet is preceded in death by his parents, Hypolite and Azeline Quebodeaux Doucet Sr.; one sister, Ethel Arabie; and one great-grandchild, Christopher Trahan.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.