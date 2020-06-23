Funeral services for Mr. Philip Andrew “Andy” Trahan Jr., 40, of Monroe, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe with Fr. Keith Garvin officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe.

Due to the current conditions and state guidelines, Andy’s visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.

Andy was born Dec, 5, 1979, in Bristol, Pennsylvania, and passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence in Monroe surrounded by loved ones. He was a longtime member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church where he served as a past president of the Parish Council. He was also a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and ACTS.

Andy received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He was the owner and operator of Trahan Solutions.

Andy’s children were his greatest source of pride and joy! He was an amazing daddy, and never missed an event that involved his kids. He was a dedicated husband who adored his “smoking hot wife”. He was a loyal husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend — someone you could always count on. Family time was invaluable to him. He was humble and always put the Lord first and valued his Church and ACTS community.

His Delta Sigma Phi fraternity brothers and all of his friends were precious to him. He could always count on them for anything. He was a music lover and never missed an opportunity to play the drums! Metallica was his favorite band, but he would rock out to everything from hard rock to Christian music.

He also had a love for sports. He was a natural on the tennis and basketball courts and loved to share his mad skills with anyone and everyone.

A few of his favorite activities were long nights playing cards, watching movies, and playing board games! New Orleans was one of his favorite places to visit and he was a dedicated member of the “Who Dat Nation” and the New Orleans Saints!

He was a fierce lung cancer advocate and mentor. He worked hard to end the stigma associated with lung cancer diagnosis and to increase research and funding to work towards a cure for all! He also made it a life mission to help those diagnosed with lung cancer. He was a constant source of knowledge and hope for others and impacted so many lives. Andy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Andy is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Ramon and Ann Zimmerman; paternal grandparents, Glady and Mary Trahan; and mother-in-law, Theresa Marsala.

Survivors include his wife of almost 17 years, Leslie Marsala Trahan; children, Marsala Marie Trahan, Philip Andrew Trahan III, and Josephine Ann Trahan; parents, Philip A. and Karen Zimmerman Trahan; brother, Joey Trahan (Sarah); sister, Jennifer Trahan Loraso (Victor); father-in-law, Thomas Marsala; brothers-in-law, Tommy Marsala (Kym) and Robert Marsala (Christina); sister-in-law, Catherine Stuckey (Scott); nephews and nieces, Gemma Loraso, Thomas, Julia, and Charlie Marsala, Maddux Marsala, Alex and Emory Rightsell, and Tessa and James Stuckey; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and Godchildren.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Marsala Jr., Robert Marsala, Ben Perrodin, Peter Guerriero, Jason Kosik, Kyle Miller, Ryan Kosik, Nicholas Hensgens, Trey Hundley, Scott Stuckey, Ben Gremillion, and Trent Nunnelee.

Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present members of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity.

To all of you who prayed, attended a fundraiser, bought a t-shirt, installed a water heater, babysat, sent notes of encouragement, dropped off food, cleaned up our house/yard, and so much more over the years: from the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We would also like to thank Andy’s entire medical team over the years! You have been phenomenal. God bless you all.

