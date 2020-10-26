RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA for Penny Ann Lavergne Richard, 57, who died Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include one daughter, Amber Lynn Stevens and spouse Cliney ofRayne, two sons, Brandon Meaux and spouse Monica of Rayne, David Joseph Richard, III and companion Halie Mouton of Iota, ten Grandchildren, two sisters , Cindy L. Sierra and spouse Ric of Rayne, Loura L. Credeur and spouse Dale of Rayne, two brothers, Jeffery Lavergne and spouse Darlene of Mire, Todd Lavergne and spouse Karen of Scott.

She was preceded in death by father, Leroy Julius Lavergne, mother, Doris Patin Lavergne.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm and on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.