On Monday, June 29, 2020, Patricia A. Andrepont, loving mother to her son, passed away at the age of 75.

Patricia was born on Nov. 5, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to Lylle and Margaret Scovell, she received her Master in Speech from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, in 1970, where she practiced using her speech degree for 50 years.

On June 13, 1970, she married Ernest J. Andrepont. They raised one son, Andre.

Patricia had a passion for horses, steam trains and fast cars in her younger years, which later fast cars turned to into Harley Davidson and Photography.

In 1970 Patricia joined the U.S. Air Force, where she served our great country for 14 years. Upon leaving the military, Patricia proceeded to tackle another item on her Bucket List which was to drive an 18-wheeler.

In 1984 she went to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she attended North American Van Lines truck driving school. Upon her completion, she started her 21-year adventure across this great land of ours working for them as an owner-operator.

She started out in the household moving section and later into what was called “High Value” freight. This consisted of various freight like trade shows and a few government shipments.

Patricia was admired not only by friends and family but also by the people in the many places she visited through her trucking years.

Her final 18-wheeler, which stole the show, was called “Noah’s Ark” Dependable Transportation since 3000 B.C.

Patricia retired from trucking in 2005 to enjoy her long awaited retirement.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Ernest J. Andrepont; and her parents, Lylle and Margaret Scovell.

She is survived by her son Andre and several cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on East Fourth Street, Crowley.