A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. for Norma Arceneaux Dommert, 79, who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 4:15 a.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Michael Chapel-Egan, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Norma is survived by her husband, Kermit Dommert of Egan; one son, Terry Dommert of Egan; two sisters, Judith A. Honsinger of Lake Charles, and Janice Marie Taylor of Florida.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Randall and Jaret Dommert; her mother and stepfather, Annie L. and Elmer Trumps; her father, Simmon Arceneaux; and brother-in-law, Harvey Honsinger.

